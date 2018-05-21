  • Schools, businesses turning to security film to help boost security

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - As security changes are being made at schools and businesses, some in the Pittsburgh area are turning to the installation of security film on windows.

    The film is mean for “anti-intrusion,” bomb blast mitigation and natural disasters. It’s not bullet-proof, but acts as a safety shield.

    We’re learning what the technology means for student safety for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    U.S. Film Crew in Monroeville has been contacted by several school districts and businesses to install the film.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The North Hills School Board recently awarded a bid to U.S. Film Crew and will pay nearly $45,000 to have the film installed on interior windows, Channel 11 News has learned.

    The film will be used at all elementary schools, as well as the middle school and high school, in the North Hills School District.

    Glenn Yocca, President and CEO of U.S. Film Crew, said more and more people are using the film as a safety measure.

    “It's sad, but it's our day and age, and you have these events like these school shootings or terroristic events,” Yocca said.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Schools, businesses turning to security film to help boost security

  • Headline Goes Here

    EPA watchdog says Pruitt sought 24/7 protection from start

  • Headline Goes Here

    New advisory panel will investigate Pennsylvania election security

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watchdog: EPA's Pruitt demanded 24/7 armed security on Day 1

  • Headline Goes Here

    AP Interview: Food agency head hopes talks help N. Koreans