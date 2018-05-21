Schools, businesses turning to security film to help boost security

PITTSBURGH - As security changes are being made at schools and businesses, some in the Pittsburgh area are turning to the installation of security film on windows.
The film is mean for “anti-intrusion,” bomb blast mitigation and natural disasters. It’s not bullet-proof, but acts as a safety shield.
U.S. Film Crew in Monroeville has been contacted by several school districts and businesses to install the film.
The North Hills School Board recently awarded a bid to U.S. Film Crew and will pay nearly $45,000 to have the film installed on interior windows, Channel 11 News has learned.
The film will be used at all elementary schools, as well as the middle school and high school, in the North Hills School District.
Glenn Yocca, President and CEO of U.S. Film Crew, said more and more people are using the film as a safety measure.
“It's sad, but it's our day and age, and you have these events like these school shootings or terroristic events,” Yocca said.
