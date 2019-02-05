Scientists: Earth's magnetic north pole shifting

Santa may have to use a different route for his annual trip around the globe.
Scientists say Earth's magnetic north pole is shifting.
Compasses use polar points to help correct navigation systems, so these changes could make GPS services less accurate.
The next World Magnetic Model (WMM) was set to be released at the end of this year by the National Centers for Environmental Information, but scientists released a new model Tuesday due to the "unplanned variations" in the Earth's magnetic poles.
Scientists said this out-of-cycle update will help ensure safe navigation for federal agencies like NASA, military services and other consumer apps that rely on GPS services.
