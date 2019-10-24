PITTSBURGH - Graffiti is not an unusual sight at the Paul Sciullo Memorial Park for people living nearby.
"It's always something new, just spray paint everywhere," said Emma Thompson.
Officer Paul Sciullo along with two others was shot and killed during a standoff in Stanton Heights in 2009.
The latest incident left a mess of black and silver all over the concrete beneath the Bloomfield Bridge. Officers said they were not sure what the paint showed, but they were able to catch the vandal in the act.
Just before midnight on Friday, officers on patrol saw Maya Quezada Szejk actively spraypainting. Police said he ran off on Dargan Street and once officers caught up, they said he had marijuana and used spray paint cans in his bag.
"It's a lot worse. It's really disrespectful to this neighborhood and the city in general. It's just a huge tragedy and it's really hard to see," Thompson said.
