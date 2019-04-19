Scott Roskovski, a former detective for the Butler County District Attorney's office, and his wife Stephanie are facing dozens of charges for alleged fraud and embezzlement.
After serving as a detective with the Butler County District Attorney's office for 20 years, Scott Roskovski was fired in August 2018 for possible fraud.
The indictment lists 37 charges against him and his wife, including embezzlement from a healthcare benefit program beginning in 2014.
Stephanie Roskovski, who is also charged, worked as the COO of Butler Health System until August 2017.
