Scott Township Police searching for missing 90-year-old man

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – - A 90-year-old man has gone missing in Scott Township, just south of Pittsburgh.
Paul Patton was last seen driving a deal Toyota Corolla around 1 p.m. on Kane Boulevard.
He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.
A picture released by the Scott Police Department shows him wearing glasses and having some white hair.
The car has a Pennsylvania license plate HJN-1840.
The car was caught on traffic cameras at Route 19 and Gilkeson Road just before 8 p.m.
Police ask anyone who has seen Patton to call 911 and continue following him.
