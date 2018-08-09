  • Scott Township Police searching for missing 90-year-old man

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – - A 90-year-old man has gone missing in Scott Township, just south of Pittsburgh.

    Paul Patton was last seen driving a deal Toyota Corolla around 1 p.m. on Kane Boulevard.

    He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

    A picture released by the Scott Police Department shows him wearing glasses and having some white hair.

    The car has a Pennsylvania license plate HJN-1840.

    The car was caught on traffic cameras at Route 19 and Gilkeson Road just before 8 p.m.

    Police ask anyone who has seen Patton to call 911 and continue following him.

