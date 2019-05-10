  • Police need help finding man who snatched purse from 84-year-old woman

    Updated:

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Scott Township need the public's help finding the man who snatched a purse from an 84-year-old woman.

    Police said it happened in front of the Shop 'n Save in Raceway Plaza on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

    The suspect grabbed the purse and took off towards the train tracks off of Greentree Road.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott Township police at 412-276-7725.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories