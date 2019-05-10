SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Scott Township need the public's help finding the man who snatched a purse from an 84-year-old woman.
Police said it happened in front of the Shop 'n Save in Raceway Plaza on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
The suspect grabbed the purse and took off towards the train tracks off of Greentree Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott Township police at 412-276-7725.
