  • Man broke into home, stabbed man following St. Patrick's parade, police say

    Updated:

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A South Hills man is in jail after police charged him in a violent stabbing that sent a Scott Townnship man to the hospital and a local mother and her children fleeing to safety.

    Police say Damon Jermaine Goodwine and his girlfriend got in a fight at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.

    Several hours later, he allegedly showed up at her house. A friend of the woman tried to intervene, but was stabbed multiple times, police said.

    Goodwine was also injured duing the attack, and police said they were able to follow a trail of blood from where where the incident happened to a garage several blocks away where Goodwine was hiding out.

    Police have charged Goodwine with with attempted homicide, aggravates assault, burglary and more.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories