SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A South Hills man is in jail after police charged him in a violent stabbing that sent a Scott Townnship man to the hospital and a local mother and her children fleeing to safety.
Police say Damon Jermaine Goodwine and his girlfriend got in a fight at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.
Several hours later, he allegedly showed up at her house. A friend of the woman tried to intervene, but was stabbed multiple times, police said.
Goodwine was also injured duing the attack, and police said they were able to follow a trail of blood from where where the incident happened to a garage several blocks away where Goodwine was hiding out.
Police have charged Goodwine with with attempted homicide, aggravates assault, burglary and more.
