PITTSBURGH - A judge says there is a potential new home for a convicted sex offender who moved to Pittsburgh just miles away from where his victim's family lives.
Scott Tyree was arrested nearly 20 years ago after torturing and raping a girl from the Pittsburgh area.
Last month, 11 Investigates was the first to report that he had been released from prison and living in a supervised halfway home in downtown Pittsburgh despite not having any ties to the area.
The decision to let him live so close to the family of his victim sparked national outrage, and a judge has ordered that he be relocated.
Thursday, a judge announced that the probation officials had identified one district that would take him.
Channel 11's Rick Earle confronted Tyree as he was leaving the hearing. Watch 11 News at 6 to see what he had to say.
