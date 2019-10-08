0 Local parent coach offers ways to help limit your kids' screen time

PITTSBURGH - Moving a child away from their favorite screens can be tough. Some families are even turning to parent coaches to help them.

For the Khalil kids, free time often means screen time. Rachel Khalil says her two boys, 8-year old Charlie and 4-year old Matthew love watching videos on their iPads.

"First thing they grab is their iPads and we actually have them on the chargers in our bedroom first thing they grab is their ipads," said Rachel Khalil.

Khalil works from home and says for busy parents like her it can feel like an exercise in futility to try to limit their children's screen time

"I’ve tried turning them off before, but I'm in the kitchen making lunches or I'm doing breakfast, and my husband's trying to get out of the house and I'm trying to get them dressed, so it’s almost a distraction for them," said Rachel Khalil. "'Eat your breakfast, here’s your iPad,' which is so bad."

Beth Greenawalt is a certified parent coach. She says companies are creating apps and games to push users to want to continue to play. It's called persuasive design.

"It comes up in nearly every coaching session, it seems to be an issue for most families today," said Greenawalt. "So it’s not as easy as asking your child to stop, playing outside and come in, there’s a whole 'nother level of connectedness these computers are asking you to engage in that make it much more difficult for you to turn off and stop."

But Greenawalt says you can make technology work for you rather than against you.

"There are so many resources out there, cable provider, phone provider, apple screen time balance app," said Greenawalt. "You can set up parameters where you can set the time when your child is allowed to be on these particular devices, the amount of time, so it stops that nagging and when it's turned off, it's turned off."

Greenawalt recommends three basic rules: no screens in the morning, no screens an hour before bed and be a good role model by putting your phone away, too.

"No screens at dinner table, everyone holds that boundary. It doesn’t work for you to say do as I say, not as I do," said Greenawalt.

Greenawalt also says being bored isn't such a bad thing for kids; they might even create some memories.

"That’s what you will remember, not that text or that Instagram post," said Greenawalt. "It’s that adorable little interaction or that funny story. That, as a parent, that warms your heart."

If you're not comfortable hiring a coach, the American Academy of Pediatrics offers some guidelines. It recommends that children younger than 18 months old avoid all use of screen media other than video chatting. For children ages 2 to 5 years old, limit screen use to one hour per day of high-quality programs. For 6 years and up, place consistent limits on screen time.

