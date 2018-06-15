FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are reminding the public to be on the lookout for a Washington County man wanted on 31 felony charges.
Justin Key, 29, is considered armed and dangerous after 15 guns and 5 M-80 fireworks were found when police searched his Fallowfield Township home, authorities said. He is not allowed to own guns.
Charges against Key include having weapons of mass destruction.
Anyone with information on Key’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262 or local police.
