The FBI in Pittsburgh says in a statement Karen S. Adams of Independence Township, Pennsylvania, went to the nearby Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort in Hancock County, West Virginia, on March 11, 2007.
This week marks 12 years since Karen Adams was last seen in Hancock County, WV. She drove a red/maroon, four-door, '05 Suzuki Forenza sedan to the Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort to play bingo. She was observed leaving around 3 a.m. March 12, 2007. https://t.co/EXtBd3mHyj pic.twitter.com/JYiusAlXax— FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) March 10, 2019
The statement says Adams was observed on surveillance video at approximately 3 a.m. the morning of March 12 leaving the gambling complex. She has not been seen or heard from since and her 2005 sedan with Pennsylvania license plates has not been located.
Adams was 54 when she disappeared.
The FBI says tips on Adams can be reported to any local FBI office.
