AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Police in Beaver County were forced to jump on top of their squad cars while searching for a dangerous pitbull who had reportedly just attacked two people.
Both were taken to the hospital after being bit near 11th Street and Beaver Avenue in Ambridge.
Officers have the area on lockdown mode as they search for the dog.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz has learned the dog got loose from its yard.
Ambridge police say a dangerous dog is on the loose after biting two people. Please avoid the area of 11th St. and Beaver Avenue as police try to corral the animal. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/NhbHmP5S4y— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) April 4, 2018
