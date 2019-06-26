  • Authorities searching for missing girl in West Newton

    WEST NEWTON, Pa. - 911 officials confirm to Channel 11 crews are actively searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in West Newton.

    Officials said the girl was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday wearing a dark green tank top and white pants.

    Our partners at TribLive.com report the girl is named Donna Long, and say officials have called her a runaway. 

    Firefighters from West Newton, Rostraver and Collinsburg are assisting in the search that includes sections of the Great Allegheny Passage Trail. 

    TribLive.com also said a bloodhound team from Greensburg was asked to join the search as well.

