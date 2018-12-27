SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with dementia.
Kenneth Himes, 70, was last seen at his brother's home on Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, around 11 p.m. Tuesday when his family put him to bed.
Erin Clarke is continuing to follow the search and spoke to Himes' family for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday morning, they noticed he was missing.
A staging area was set up about a half-mile from where Himes was last seen. Emergency personnel from several agencies are involved in the search.
Police spent much of Wednesday searching for him, but called off their efforts for the night at 5 p.m.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The search resumed Thursday morning, with the search area being expanded to include Northpointe and the river.
State police are asking any property owners or hunters with trail cameras in the area of Cadogan Slate Lick Road near Ford City to check them for evidence of Himes. Anyone with information should call 724-543-2011.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family for Christmas: Boy finds out he's getting adopted in viral video
- Mail falls from tractor-trailer onto McKnight Road
- Driver killed in Parkway West crash is missing man last seen Christmas Eve
- Police: Man Kills Mother on Christmas, Claims She Was ‘A Demon'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}