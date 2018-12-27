SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with dementia.
Kenneth Himes, 70, was last seen at a home on Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County around 11 p.m. Tuesday night when his family put him to bed.
Wednesday morning they noticed he was missing.
A staging area was set up about a half mile from where Himes was last seen. Emergency personnel from several agencies are involved in the search.
Police spent much of Wednesday searching for him, but called off their efforts for the night at 5 p.m. They are planning to resume the search Thursday morning.
Anyone with information on where Himes may be is asked to contact state police at (724) 543-2011.
