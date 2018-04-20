PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing teenager from the North Side.
Antonio Johnson, 17, was last seen outside his school, Friendship Academy.
Witnesses told police he was walking toward Bloomfield.
According to a news release, Johnson may be in need of medical attention.
If you have any information, call police at 412-323-7800.
Johnson is described as 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.
