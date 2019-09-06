MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Several people were detained after an incident late Thursday night that brought police and a K-9 to the area just outside the movie theater at the Monroeville Mall.
A search was conducted about 11:30 p.m. through bushes and a car outside the Cinemark Theater.
The results of the search are unclear, but three men were eventually seen being taken into custody.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is working to find out what happened and whether the men are facing charges -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
A Monroeville Mall spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred overnight in the parking lot. Monroeville Police responded quickly and are investigating."
In recent years, the mall and area immediately surrounding it have been at the center of investigations from fights to shootings.
