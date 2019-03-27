NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are searching for a missing man who has dementia in Armstrong County.
Paul Walker, 70, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at his farm on Walker Road in North Buffalo Township.
A group of about 50 people searched the wooded area near Walker’s home Tuesday night. A helicopter and dogs also aided in the search.
Family members and first responders combed through the woods Wednesday morning.
“If you even think you just passed him by or anything, call 911, let somebody know. We have no clue which way he went. He walks every day all day,” Walker’s niece Michele Geiser said.
Crews plan to search for Walker at least until sunset. Loved ones say they'll keep looking for him as long as they can.
Walker is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light tan, hooded coat with blue jeans.
Family members said Walker has gone missing before, but never for this long.
