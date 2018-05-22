PITTSBURGH - Three men were caught on surveillance video while burglarizing a home Monday in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.
Officers were called to the home after the homeowner reported someone was inside, police said.
A search of the home turned up empty, police said. However, the surveillance video shows the men on the back porch, breaking into the home by removing a window screen.
Rico Galassi, the homeowner, told police he was sleeping when he heard someone enter his bedroom. When he got up, the person fled.
Two of the three men who broke in was seen on surveillance video fleeing through a window. The third ran out through a door.
A pair of sunglasses and an empty box were taken, police said.
Police are still searching for the three men.
Galassi is confident there will be arrests.
“I think Pittsburgh police are hot on the trail, and after yesterday posting the video to Facebook, we have some pretty good leads,” Galassi said. “I think they should be wary about what they’re doing next time … maybe hit a house that doesn’t have security cameras or don’t hit any house at all because nobody wants that to happen.”
