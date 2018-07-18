ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Police are searching for a man suspected in an Aliquippa double shooting early Wednesday morning that left one person dead and another hospitalized, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. on Third Avenue.
Dana Penny, 36, is being sought by police. He is considered armed and dangerous.
JUST IN: Suspect in double shooting. Dana Penny. He’s not in custody. He’s at large. Armed and dangerous. He’s 36. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Li9H1q8Wte— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 18, 2018
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
The second victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, officials said. The person’s condition was not immediately available.
Police said Penny is already wanted on a drug-related felony warrant from the Attorney General’s Office. Charges in Wednesday’s shooting are forthcoming from Pennsylvania State Police.
Crime tape blocking off the street. All of the the attention is on this white corner home along 3rd Ave. 1 dead, 1 wounded. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KktbzsJVMM— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 18, 2018
