  • Search underway for armed, dangerous man after 1 killed in double shooting

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Police are searching for a man suspected in an Aliquippa double shooting early Wednesday morning that left one person dead and another hospitalized, authorities said.

    The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. on Third Avenue.

    Dana Penny, 36, is being sought by police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

    One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

    The second victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, officials said. The person’s condition was not immediately available.

    Police said Penny is already wanted on a drug-related felony warrant from the Attorney General’s Office. Charges in Wednesday’s shooting are forthcoming from Pennsylvania State Police.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories