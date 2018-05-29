  • Search underway for group that robbed, assaulted man on North Shore

    PITTSBURGH - A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of men early Tuesday morning on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, officials said.

    The robbery was reported about 2 a.m. on East Ohio Street.

    Police are searching for five men in connection to the robbery, officials said. They were last seen heading east toward Allegheny Commons.

    The victim went to a nearby Sunoco gas station for help, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn whether police have identified any of the men they are looking for -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

