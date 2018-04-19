  • Search underway for man accused of sexually assaulting 2 juveniles

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles is being sought by police in Westmoreland County.

    Greensburg police have obtained an arrest warrant for Naim Ballard, the department posted on Facebook Thursday morning.

    Police said Ballard has been frequenting the Greensburg area, but is from the Philadelphia area.

    Ballard is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, corruption of minors and terroristic threats.

    Anyone with information about Ballard’s whereabouts is asked to call the City of Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800.

