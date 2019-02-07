  • Search underway for man considered missing, endangered

    Updated:

    SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County are searching for a man from Slippery Rock who is considered missing and endangered.

    Christopher Dublin was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Police said Dublin’s vehicle was found near Branchton Road and Route 308.

    Anyone with information on Dublin’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories