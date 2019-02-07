SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County are searching for a man from Slippery Rock who is considered missing and endangered.
Christopher Dublin was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday.
Police said Dublin’s vehicle was found near Branchton Road and Route 308.
Anyone with information on Dublin’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.
Christopher Dublin of Slippery Rock, Butler Co, PA is entered as missing and endangered. Last seen on 2/4/19 at approx. 1:00 PM. His vehicle has been located near Branchton Rd and Rt 308 in Butler Co. Please contact the PA State Police at 724-284-8100 with information. pic.twitter.com/knCoT6sDJk— Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) February 7, 2019
