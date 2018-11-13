INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are searching for a man who went missing after going for a walk, authorities said.
Christopher Anderson, 32, was last seen about 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Homer City.
Police said Anderson was to be going for a walk on Hoodlebug Trail.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Anderson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has a medium build, a shaved head and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt and green cargo pants.
Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.
INDIANA COUNTY: Missing Person. Christopher W. Anderson, 32 YOA, 6’2”, medium build, shaved head, blue eyes. Last seen in Homer City Nov. 10 at 8:15 PM. Was to be going for a walk on nearby Hoodlebug Trail wearing a black “beanie,” black hooded sweatshirt, green cargo pants. pic.twitter.com/7OXDzqQsX0— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 13, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old girl shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- Man found shot to death on side of Penn Hills road identified
- Who tells his story: Alexander Hamilton’s 5th great-grandson loans heirlooms to museum
- VIDEO: Local priest placed on administrative leave
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}