    INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are searching for a man who went missing after going for a walk, authorities said.

    Christopher Anderson, 32, was last seen about 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Homer City.

    Police said Anderson was to be going for a walk on Hoodlebug Trail.

    Anderson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has a medium build, a shaved head and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt and green cargo pants.

    Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

