BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A search and rescue operation is underway for two missing children who were last seen Thursday evening, according to police.
Adam Harris, 14, and Ella Eyler, 12, are believed to have snuck out of their homes sometime after dark, according to Buffalo Township police.
Police said neither of the children have cellphones on them, which is making the search more difficult for authorities.
Harris lives on Bear Creek Road and Eyler lives on Lilac Lane, police said.
Police officers, K9 units and the fire department are searching "such a large location that it's hard to ascertain where exactly they might be."
"They have no history of running away on either side, they're good kids," Buffalo Township Police Chief Tim Derringer said. "It seems out of the blue but given their ages and the elements, we need to locate them soon."
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
