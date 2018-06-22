FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday night shooting in Isabella, Fayette County, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m.
According to TribLIVE, a state police dispatch described the suspect’s vehicle as a red Ford Escape, and the driver allegedly said he was either going to die in a shootout or by suicide.
