    FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday night shooting in Isabella, Fayette County, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m.

    According to TribLIVE, a state police dispatch described the suspect’s vehicle as a red Ford Escape, and the driver allegedly said he was either going to die in a shootout or by suicide.

