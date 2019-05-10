NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A local business that’s gained notoriety for the messages left on their sign is attracting new attention on the side of Route 30, this time for a kidney donor.
Mr. Squeegy Window Cleaning is located right off Route 30 and Colonial Manor Road in North Huntingdon.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to the business about why they're trying to help, and she's hearing from the woman behind the message helping her husband find a new kidney.
