UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Hempfield woman who was seriously injured in a crash outside the Trump House in Unity Township, has filed a lawsuit against two drivers and the owners of the property.
Savannah Logan was a passenger in a car driven by Paula Miller when it was hit by another car driven by Kellie Roadman on Oct. 25, 2016. Miller was turning into the Trump House when the accident occurred, according to our news exchange partners TribLIVE.
Logan said in the lawsuit she suffered a broken hip and a concussion. She’s asking for more than $30,000 in damages. She also claims Roadman was using her cellphone at the time of the crash.
She also suing the property owner, Leslie Baum Rossi, claiming she was negligent for not properly marking the driveway and not getting a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
This is the second lawsuit filed in connection with the crash. Roadman made similar claims in a previously filed a lawsuit against Rossi.
The Trump House draws visitors from across the state. Rossi s a die-hard supporter of President Donald Trump. Her red, white and blue house features a 14-foot-tall Trump statue on one side and a large picture of Trump on the other.
