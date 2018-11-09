0 Security announced for Point State Park memorial honoring synagogue victims

PITTSBURGH - With large crowds expected at Pittsburgh’s Point State Park Friday for a memorial for the 11 people killed in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, authorities are stepping up security.

Pittsburgh Public Safety, state park rangers and several partner law enforcement agencies will be present during the Rally for Peace, officials announced Thursday.

The Rally for Peace will be held at noon to remember the 11 victims killed, those that were wounded and the police officers, all while calling for peace and unity. It will start with a one-minute moment of silence.

"This is a unity rally focused on compassion, peace and love," said Dan Gilman, the chief of staff for Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. "It will be a great event that really hits on the themes the city is looking promote around unity of this community and how strong and how tight Pittsburgh was."

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich is asking that people attending do not bring large bags, as they will be subject to search, and that anyone attending arrive early.

"We will have police officers in uniform. We will have plainclothes officers so I feel confident that the event will occur without any incidents," Hissrich said.

Prohibited items in the park include, but are not limited to: alcohol, drones, grills, laser pointers and any type of weapon, explosive or ammunition. Officers will establish security checks at park entrances.

People in Pittsburgh and around the world who are unable to attend the memorial are invited to host their own moments of silence at noon Friday.

The city has not released any other specific details about the event.

It's expected to last around 90 minutes and will happen rain or shine.

