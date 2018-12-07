Security cameras to be installed along busy road

ASPINWALL, Pa. - Aspinwall Borough officials expect to have security cameras along Freeport Road in 2019.
The borough is partnering with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to install the cameras.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala has pointed to the cameras' effectiveness in reducing crime in areas such as the South Side.
The DA’s office has more than 200 cameras set up throughout Allegheny County.
Why one Aspinwall official is calling the move a priority -- on Channel 11 News starting at 5:45 p.m.
