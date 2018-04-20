Security firm owner apologizes at North Allegheny board meeting

Parents confronted the North Allegheny School Board on Wednesday night over its association with a security firm contracted to give active shooter training.
Last month, the district cancelled active shooter training sessions with Inpax that were set up for parents in the wake of the Florida high school shooting.
But the district said one parent complained about social media posts on the owner's personal and business Facebook pages and the district abruptly canceled the sessions.
On Wednesday, Inpax owner Sam Rosenburg apologized to the school board and said the posts were taken out of context.
“For weeks, I've been called names,” he said. “My comments did not pertain to any religion – they pertained to terrorism.
“I just wanted to have an opportunity to clear up some of these accusations.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Get ready, Pittsburgh! ‘World's biggest bounce house' coming to town
- Tree falls through house, causes structural damage
- Schedule released: Steelers open season on road at Cleveland
- VIDEO: Dash Cam Captures House Explosion in Texas
“I accept his apology. I think that it was sincere,” said parent Katie Leslie. “But I think that he and his company are still an inappropriate company for our school district.”
The district said its contract with Inpax expired Tuesday and leaders are now considering their options.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}