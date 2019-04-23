Security guard fires shots at armed man outside bar

PITTSBURGH - A security guard fired shots at an armed man outside a bar in Pittsburgh’s Hill District early Tuesday morning, police said.
Police were called shortly after midnight for a report of a man with a gun outside Tim’s Bar on Wylie Avenue.
Investigators said the security guard working at the bar saw the man had a gun and escorted him outside, at which point there was a physical confrontation between them.
When outside the bar, the man pulled the gun from his waistband and ran around the building, police said. The guard followed him, ordering him to drop the gun.
Police said the man pointed the gun at the guard, who then fired multiple rounds at him.
One bullet struck the window of a home on Webster Avenue, officials said. No one was injured.
The man was arrested on gun charges and multiple warrants, police said.
The guard has not been charged.
