PITTSBURGH - Sunday will mark one year since the Tree of Life shooting, and Pittsburgh Public Safety are making sure everybody feels safe.
"Two priorities, No. 1 is to make sure the Jewish community is safe and the second one, to make sure that they feel safe," Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.
>>STORY: People asked to #FightHateForGood in honor of Tree of Life victims
Events are planned throughout Squirrel Hill this weekend.
The 11 victims will be honored, prayer services will take place, along with community service.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest details on the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 Cmdr. Dan Herman said they've been working closely with the community to keep synagogues and other facilities safe.
"During the high holidays, over the last few weeks, we were there with high presence and very visible," Herman said.
The increased security will begin Friday evening.
RELATED:
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- Timeline of events at Tree of Life Synagogue shooting
- Tree of Life memorial service being made available virtually
- People asked to #FightHateForGood in honor of Tree of Life victims
- Life after the Tree of Life synagogue attack
- Pittsburgh City Council names Oct. 27 in memory of Tree of Life shooting victims
- First responders to Tree of Life shooting presented with quilts
- What we know about the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre honored in Capitol
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}