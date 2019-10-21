  • Security plans in place as Sunday marks one year since Tree of Life shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Sunday will mark one year since the Tree of Life shooting, and Pittsburgh Public Safety are making sure everybody feels safe.

    "Two priorities, No. 1 is to make sure the Jewish community is safe and the second one, to make sure that they feel safe," Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

    >>STORY: People asked to #FightHateForGood in honor of Tree of Life victims

    Events are planned throughout Squirrel Hill this weekend.

    The 11 victims will be honored, prayer services will take place, along with community service.

    Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest details on the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

    Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 Cmdr. Dan Herman said they've been working closely with the community to keep synagogues and other facilities safe.

    "During the high holidays, over the last few weeks, we were there with high presence and very visible," Herman said.

    The increased security will begin Friday evening. 

    RELATED:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories