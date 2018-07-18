  • Security, student safety big concerns at Woodland Hills School District

    Questions are being raised at the state level over the security at a troubled local school district.

    According to the Auditor General, the Woodland Hills School District is actually one of the first school districts audited after changes were made to improve student safety.

    Those changes were in response to what happened after the Parkland school shooting in Florida. 

    At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Auditor General Eugene Depasquale appeared shocked and stunned over the lack of safety procedures and policies found at the Woodland Hills School District.

