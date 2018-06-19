  • Sen. Bob Casey co-sponsoring bill to end separation of immigrant families at U.S. border

    Updated:

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, said all Republican senators want to stop families from being separated at the U.S. border.

    Every Senate Democrat co-sponsored a bill Monday that would do the same thing.

    Related Headlines

    Most people agree that something should be done, but what that is and who's responsible are still moving targets -- issues that are now being felt in Pittsburgh.

    Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., pushed a bill he's co-sponsoring that would end the policy of seperation.

    Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Aaron Martin.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sen. Bob Casey co-sponsoring bill to end separation of immigrant…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Governors pull National Guard over immigration policy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Google, Facebook, others speak out against child separation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump, GOP leaders strain for migrant-kids solution

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Trump taunts SC Rep. Sanford in GOP meeting