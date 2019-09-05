Sen. Toomey talks to Channel 11 about his push for stricter gun laws

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) believes any plan to expand background checks for people buying guns and will require vocal support from President Donald Trump.
In a one-on-one interview with Channel 11, the two term senator expressed optimism that his bill with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) that would require background checks for most private party firearm sales could get additional support after recent mass shootings.
The bill was first introduced in 2013 in the aftermath of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Aaron Martin's interview with Toomey covered many other topics as well. Watch the video below to see what the senator had to say about the recent deaths at a West Virginia veterans hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- DA: Woman who abducted toddler was only person involved in her death, evidence shows
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- Report: Raiders planning to suspend Antonio Brown
- VIDEO: Man arrested 4 months after 14-year-old boy was found in shallow grave
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}