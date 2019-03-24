  • Senators introduce 'green alert' bill for veterans in distress or missing

    Nearly 20 veterans die from suicide every day.

    Now there's a new plan to keep them safe, that would work like an Amber Alert, but would just be for military veterans.

    Senators recently introduced Green Alert legislation that would issue public alerts for veterans who might be in distress or missing.

    The bill would establish a national notification system.

    Iowa and Wisconsin already have such a system.

    A Senate committee could debate the bill soon.

