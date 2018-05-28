Senior citizens without air conditioning for days at local apartment building

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Residents at an Aliquippa apartment building were sitting outside just to cool off from the sweltering heat on Memorial Day.
The five-story, 60-unit apartment building hasn't had air conditioning since Thursday, and the fans in the windows aren't helping.
Most who live in the building are senior citizens with health issues.
"They're not treating us like people. We just don't matter," said resident Ruby Graham, who has asthma.
Leon Turner took Channel 11 up to his hot apartment on the second floor.
"It's hot up in here. That's why I'm not staying here," Turner said.
Management said they'll be out to fix the air on Tuesday, but residents don't believe it.
"I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired. It goes in one ear and out the other," said resident Melissa Durham.
