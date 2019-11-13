GREENSBURG, Pa. - Rahmael Holt's sentencing phase began Wednesday morning after he was found guilty of murdering New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is in the courtroom and said Shaw's mother and brother shared extremely emotional statements.
Marsalko said their testimony and words brought most of the courtroom to tears. Shaw's mother told Holt, “I will never forgive you for what did to him.”
Holt was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder, first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and two firearms violations.
It only took the jury a little more than an hour to deliberate on and find Holt guilty of murder. His conviction came five days before the two-year anniversary of Shaw’s death.
While jurors deliberated, they asked to see the surveillance video that was played in court that shows Shaw and Holt running – and then a gun going off.
