FAYETTE CO., Pa. - A serial armed robber accused of terrorizing several Fayette County communities is now behind bars.
Police said David Kramer hit three stores within a matter of days.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko is talking with investigators about how he was linked to all three armed robberies – on 11 News at 6:15.
