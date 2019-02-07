Serious crash with multiple injuries closes major road in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A serious crash with multiple vehicles involved has closed part of Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.
An eyewitness told Channel 11 it appears that two cars colided head on.
Penn Hills: Two vehicle crash w/injuries - 12000 block Frankstown Road; road to remain closed in area for accident reconstruction investigation.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 7, 2019
