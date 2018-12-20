  • Service on Blue Line Library will not be restored ahead of morning rush

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - 7 A.M. UPDATE: Work to fully restore T service continues Thursday morning after a section of overhead wire on the Blue Line Library came down Wednesday, cutting off service from Lytle to the Library stop.

    4:15 A.M. UPDATE: The Port Authority of Allegheny County said T service is not expected to be restored until after Thursday morning’s commute. The damage is more extensive than crews originally thought.

    4:05 P.M. UPDATE: The Port Authority of Allegheny County says service will be restored by Thursday morning as crews continue to work on 2,000 feet of overhead wire.

    A power issue is causing disruptions to T service along the Blue Line Library.

    The T is operating at the Washington Junction Station -- but only for riders heading inbound.

    Things get more complicated for outbound service, with the next stop at Lytle.

    The Port Authority of Allegheny County said there is T service between Washington Junction and Lytle in both directions, but only on the inbound side.

    Once riders get to Lytle, service is shut down in both directions and a bus needs to be taken back and forth between there and the Library stop.

