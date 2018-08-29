  • Service restored to Bethel Park emergency phone lines

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - UPDATE (5:38 a.m.): All Bethel Park Police Department emergency phone lines are back in service. Officials said the BPPD Communications Center is functioning under standard operating procedures.

    ORIGINAL STORY: The Bethel Park Police Department is experiencing a problem with its emergency number.

    Officials said residents in need of police, fire or EMS services need to call 911, rather than the normal 412-833-2000 emergency number, until further notice.

    The police department said it is working with Verizon to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories