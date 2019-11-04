  • Several businesses evacuated at Great Southern Shopping Center because of gas leak

    PITTSBURGH - Six businesses in Bridgeville are closed until further notice because of a gas leak. 

    The possible issue was called in to 911 just before 10 a.m. at the Great Southern Shopping Center , according to emergency dispatchers.

    Peoples Gas is working to determine where the leak is at.

    Shoppers were evacuated from the plaza after reports of a gas leak back in May. 

