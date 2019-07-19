PITTSBURGH - Funeral arrangements and other events have been announced for fallen Pittsburgh police Officer Calvin Hall.
Pittsburgh Police will conduct an End of Watch Ceremony on Saturday at 8 p.m., exactly when his regular shift would end. The ceremony will take place in the 1500 block of Brighton Road in front of the Zone 1 police station.
Brighton Road from Pennsylvania Avenue to California Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. until the ceremony ends.
There will be additional closures that include Jacksonia Street from Cameo Way to Brighton Road to McCullough Street and Columbia Place and Wright Way off of Brighton Road. Port Authority buses will be re-routed during the ceremony.
On Monday, the viewing for Hall will be at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland from noon to 8 p.m.
The funeral for Hall will be held on Tuesday at Soldiers & Sailors at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Homewood Cemetery.
The family has agreed to have the funeral and burial open to the public.
There will be several road and bridge closures in place starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Here is a list of the areas that will be affected:
CLOSURES
- Fort Duquesne Bridge
- SR 65 Inbound in the area of the West End Bridge
- SR 279 Onramp to Ft. Duquesne Bridge
- Fort Pitt Tunnel and Bridge inbound to SR 376 E and the E. Carson-Ft. Pitt Bridge Onramp
- Grant St. Access to SR 376 E
- SR 376 E between Downtown and Oakland Exits
AVOID
- Oakland Area, particularly Forbes/Fifth Ave.
- North Shore Area
