  • Several charged in 3-day burglary spree

    Updated:

    BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three suspects are facing charges after a burglary spree hits a Westmoreland County community.

    Six different locations throughout Bell Township were targeted over a 3-day period in December. 

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to one victim about what he had taken and what he thinks what is targeted, on Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories