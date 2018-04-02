  • Several hurt in Ross Township crash

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several people were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Ross Township, Channel 11 News has learned.

    The two-vehicle crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. on Jacks Run Road, which is closed in the area of Bellevue Road.

    At least one person was placed on a stretcher before being taken away in an ambulance. It is unclear how many other people were hurt.

    Further information was not immediately available.

