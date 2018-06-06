DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP FOR BREAKING UPDATES ON THIS STORY
1:52 P.M. UPDATE: An employee in the building has been killed, Channel 11 has confirmed.
Cara Sapida and Erin Clarke are at the scene now trying to learn more about how this happened for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
BREAKING: SUV crashed far into Washington Health System building. Coroner now on scene. At least one person was killed. I’m told it was a hospital employee. Very sad situation out here for all of her coworkers. pic.twitter.com/ZtIfMqJxSA— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) June 6, 2018
1:34 P.M. UPDATE: Witnesses say the driver hit the accelerator and drove through the side of the building.
People inside the building were evacuated out a back stairwell.
1:15 P.M. UPDATE: A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Crews are trying to determine if the building is still structurally sound.
1:13 P.M. UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been flown from the scene.
At least three people are injured after a car crashed into a building Wednesday afternoon in the city of Washington.
A hole can be seen in the side of the Washington Health Systems Outpatient Center – Building 1 on Leonard Avenue.
