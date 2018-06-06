  • LIVE UPDATES: At least 1 dead, several injured after car slams into medical building

    Updated:

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP FOR BREAKING UPDATES ON THIS STORY

    1:52 P.M. UPDATE: An employee in the building has been killed, Channel 11 has confirmed.

    Cara Sapida and Erin Clarke are at the scene now trying to learn more about how this happened for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    1:34 P.M. UPDATE: Witnesses say the driver hit the accelerator and drove through the side of the building.

    People inside the building were evacuated out a back stairwell.

    1:15 P.M. UPDATE: A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

    Crews are trying to determine if the building is still structurally sound.

    1:13 P.M. UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been flown from the scene.

    At least three people are injured after a car crashed into a building Wednesday afternoon in the city of Washington.

    A hole can be seen in the side of the Washington Health Systems Outpatient Center – Building 1 on Leonard Avenue.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: At least 1 dead, several injured after car slams into…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida State tops Washington to win 1st softball title

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested after drug raid at Washington home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida St. tops Washington, takes lead in title series

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ride requesting one of improvements coming to Washington Co. transit system