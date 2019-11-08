ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Multiple local pharmacies have been targeted in a series of armed robberies in just over a week, according to police.
And investigators believe the same people who hit a Mt. Lebanon Rite-Aid store may be behind other robberies in Allegheny County.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace has details on what makes these robberies so unusual – on 11 News at 6.
