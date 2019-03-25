  • Several major construction projects getting underway this week

    Several major construction projects will be getting underway starting Monday.

    A key link between Crosstown Boulevard and the Boulevard of the Allies is narrowing, and that could have a big impact on drivers trying to get out of downtown Pittsburgh.

    That's not the only project impacting traffic.

    On Sunday night, crews started doing overnight work in the Liberty Tunnels. 

    Through Tuesday, the outbound lanes are closed 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

    Work will continue nightly through April 10, impacting either the inbound or outbound traffic.

    Work near the Rankin Bridge starts Monday night. Some of that work will happen overnight and some will be during the day. 

